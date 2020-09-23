Menu
Mark WALDMILLER
WALDMILLER - Mark
Passed away on September 21, 2020. Beloved son of Jean (Thill) Waldmiller and the late Norman "Frosty" Waldmiller; dear brother of Dennis (Cindi) Waldmiller, Karen Burger and the late Norman Waldmiller Jr.; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends and family may call on Thursday morning from 11-12 noon at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., where a funeral service will follow at 12 noon, the interment will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Feed More WNY, 91 Holt Street, Buffalo, NY 14206. Mark worked at Meals on Wheels as a Site Manager for many years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
