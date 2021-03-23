When I heard about Mark I was in shock. How can someone I´ve known since we were 15 be gone? All the memories came flooding back. Mike Kenny Brett you were like family to me and I loved your mom and Ray as much as my own. I am so glad for the years we all had together. So many crazy but good times. Good old Hazelwood. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Even though Mark isn´t with us anymore he will never be gone from our hearts.

Chris Parrino March 29, 2021