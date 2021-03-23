WIESMORE - Mark G.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest on March 20, 2021. Beloved longtime companion of Julie A. Naimi; devoted father of Dustin Woodall (Katelyn) and Taya Wiesmore (Randy); adored grandfather of Arabella Woodall; loving son of Gregory and the late Bonnie Wiesmore; dear brother of Mike, Kenny and Brett; dear nephew of Neet and Gerri (Joe); also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-6 PM for a gathering in Mark's memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.