Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mark G. WIESMORE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WIESMORE - Mark G.
Of Grand Island, entered into rest on March 20, 2021. Beloved longtime companion of Julie A. Naimi; devoted father of Dustin Woodall (Katelyn) and Taya Wiesmore (Randy); adored grandfather of Arabella Woodall; loving son of Gregory and the late Bonnie Wiesmore; dear brother of Mike, Kenny and Brett; dear nephew of Neet and Gerri (Joe); also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 2-6 PM for a gathering in Mark's memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Phil Romal
April 1, 2021
When I heard about Mark I was in shock. How can someone I´ve known since we were 15 be gone? All the memories came flooding back. Mike Kenny Brett you were like family to me and I loved your mom and Ray as much as my own. I am so glad for the years we all had together. So many crazy but good times. Good old Hazelwood. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. Even though Mark isn´t with us anymore he will never be gone from our hearts.
Chris Parrino
March 29, 2021
Jankowski and Russell Families
March 27, 2021
Worked with Mark at empire state news had great times on the boat he was a great guy and he will be missed
Kevin spriegel
March 26, 2021
Bret and Kenny, So sorry to hear about Mark. Even though I didn´t know him well, I wanted you both to know that I´m thinking of you. He´s gone much too soon. My sympathy, Linda
Linda McGowan Cunningham
March 26, 2021
The Eric's
March 25, 2021
He was a great friend and my Best Man at my wedding, he gave the best toast and always kept you laughing. The memories will always be there. RIP Mark
Michael Wright
Friend
March 24, 2021
Walker, Lesika and Heckman
March 24, 2021
Julie So sorry for your loss. Please take care of yourself. This so sad. Love, Jean & John Moulin
gloria moulin
March 23, 2021
Mark was a great guy and friend. Remembering one late night on the Niagara River when my boat ran out of fuel 500 ft from the Marina. I was stranded, I called Mark in the middle of the night, he responded, went out and got his lawn mower gas can, jumped into his 23ft Formula, found me, put what fuel was in the can into my boat, thank God, it was just enough to get me safely into the marina. That's the kind of guy he was, and I will never forget you Mark. RIP
Phil and Carol Goewey
March 23, 2021
Heartfelt Love, Thoughts and Prayers to Dustin and the Woodall Family.
Gayle Cady
March 23, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences, during your time of grief. Sending love and comfort to you all. May God give you strength.
Christine Jones
March 23, 2021
I love you Dad!!
Dustin Woodall
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results