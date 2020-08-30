Menu
Marlene C. EMDEN
EMDEN - Marlene C.
(nee Lippert)
Age 86, of Marilla, NY, went to be with the lord August 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to Eugene C. Emden; devoted mother of Sonya (Bruce) Stock, Thomas (Bonny) and George (Jackie); loving grandmother of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Bevelery Simme, Betty (Don) Streit, Debbie Phillips, and the late Larry Lippert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Marlene's Life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
