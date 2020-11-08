Menu
Marlene C. STUCKE
STUCKE - Marlene C.
November 4, 2020, age 72; mother of Danny (Kelly Bressler) Collar; grandmother of Shianne, Jacinta, Addison and the late Aiden Collar; great-grandmother of Elijah and Connor; daughter of the late Dolores R. (nee Harlach) and Elmer O. Stucke; sister of Darlene (late James) Gruber, Mark (Robin) Stucke, Frank (Maria) Stucke, Carrie (Timothy) Sullivan, Robert (Cheryl) Stucke and the late Michael (Susan) Reed; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences on Marlene's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
