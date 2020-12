WIDOMSKI - Marlene C.

(nee Rykowski)

November 29, 2020, age 71, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 52 years to Norman J. Widomski; dearest mother of Katie (Chris) Piontkowski and the late William Widomski; daughter of the late Thaddeus and Mary Ann (nee Lata) Rykowski; sister of James (Barbara) Rykowski; aunt of Jennifer Rykowski. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, December 2nd, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held at 7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.