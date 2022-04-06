Menu
Marlene GALLIGAN
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
GALLIGAN - Marlene
(nee Kenney)
Of Hamburg, NY, April 4, 2022. Beloved
wife of the late William J. Galligan; loving mother of William J. (Erin), Mary Beth Galligan and Robert J. Galligan; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Benjamin, Abigail, Joshua, Nathaniel and Emily; dear sister of the late Mary Ann Riley. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555), where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS Peter and Paul Church at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.
