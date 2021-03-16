GASZ - Marlene K. "Kay" (nee Case) March 12, 2021. Beloved wife of Gregory R. Gasz; dear mother of Tammy (Ron) Krehan, Kim (Dave) Gonzalez and Greg (Lorie) Gasz; loving grandmother of James and Adam Ressman, Caitlin and Ronnie Krehan, Jacqueline Barrios, Carolyn and Seth Gasz; sister of Carole (late David) Lochte, Molly (Ellis) Pelham, Pat (Steve) O'Brien, Kathy (Tim) Merritt and the late Becky (Gordie) Wilsoncroft; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, 335 Ontario St., Thursday 4-7 PM (prayers at 6:45 PM).
She was a wonderful woman. I'm sorry for your loss.
Jewel Dolin
March 25, 2021
Monica Kemper
March 19, 2021
Prayers for your family
Susan Conway
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
May God give you strength and watch over you during this difficult time. Sending prayers for Kay.
Eva Marie Venti
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers
JoAnn Kommatas
March 16, 2021
Kyley,Clay,Rylee and Walker
March 16, 2021
Daryle and Karen Piotrowski
March 16, 2021
Prayers to the family! I had the pleasure of working with kay she was a awesome lady!!! Rest in peace
Nancy Zientara
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to our family. Kay was a beautiful lady and I will miss talking with her. Prayers sent to the family and especially my brother Greg. God bless Kay and her family. Love sent. Mike Gasz