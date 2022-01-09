NOLTEE - Marlene C. "Chunky"
(nee Nocera)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 23, 2021. Beloved wife of William L. Noltee. Devoted mother of Kevin (Chris) Noltee, Michael (Kimberly) Noltee and Leah (Christopher) Canestaro. Adored grandmother of Erik (Tiffany) Metzger, Shelby (Max) Arnold, Jess Noltee and William and Amanda Taylor. Loving daughter of the late Joseph (late Vinnie) Nocera and the late Clara Nocera. Dear sister of Mary Ellen (late Robert) Zirnheld, JoAnn (Mark) Stanley and Michele (David) Crosson. She is also survived by many loving friends and dear relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (January 15), from 11 AM - 2 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.