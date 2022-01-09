Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlene C. "Chunky" NOLTEE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
NOLTEE - Marlene C. "Chunky"
(nee Nocera)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 23, 2021. Beloved wife of William L. Noltee. Devoted mother of Kevin (Chris) Noltee, Michael (Kimberly) Noltee and Leah (Christopher) Canestaro. Adored grandmother of Erik (Tiffany) Metzger, Shelby (Max) Arnold, Jess Noltee and William and Amanda Taylor. Loving daughter of the late Joseph (late Vinnie) Nocera and the late Clara Nocera. Dear sister of Mary Ellen (late Robert) Zirnheld, JoAnn (Mark) Stanley and Michele (David) Crosson. She is also survived by many loving friends and dear relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (January 15), from 11 AM - 2 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Love Joann and Mark
January 9, 2022
It's so wonderful to know that you are a child of our Savior JESUS CHRIST , and because of this I know for sure that someday I will see you again . When I think about our childhood together I have to smile . You were born eleven days before me and I never did let you forget it ! The LOVE of a dear Cousin and Friend will always stay in my heart , along with the Memories we shared throughout our lives . DEAR Marlene , it's going to be a HAPPY DAY when we are all together again ! Rest well my Sweet and Wonderful CUZ. In the LOVE , and NAME of JESUS our SAVIOR - AMEN
JOHN MICHAEL { JACK } & LOIS NOCERA
Family
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results