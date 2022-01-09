It's so wonderful to know that you are a child of our Savior JESUS CHRIST , and because of this I know for sure that someday I will see you again . When I think about our childhood together I have to smile . You were born eleven days before me and I never did let you forget it ! The LOVE of a dear Cousin and Friend will always stay in my heart , along with the Memories we shared throughout our lives . DEAR Marlene , it's going to be a HAPPY DAY when we are all together again ! Rest well my Sweet and Wonderful CUZ. In the LOVE , and NAME of JESUS our SAVIOR - AMEN

JOHN MICHAEL { JACK } & LOIS NOCERA Family January 9, 2022