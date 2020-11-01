GRANDA - Marlene R.
(nee Sikorski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, October 30, 2020. Loving mother of Michelle (late Larry) McFarland, Joseph (Angi) Granda, and Rene Granda (Obed Casillas); cherished grandmother of Paxton and Andrew; daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (nee Stulak) Sikorski; dearest sister of Joseph (late Christine) Sikorski, Thomas (Jean) Sikorski, late Richard (Germaine) Sikorski, Patricia (Luke) Del Principe, Deborah (late Pascal) Russo, Robert (Lorrie) Sikorski, and late James (Sandra) Sikorski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present on Monday from 3-8PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.