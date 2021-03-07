KERWIN - Marguerite Louise
Born December 10, 1938, died February 23, 2021. Daughter of the late Robert and Amelia (Schuele) Kerwin Sr.; survived by brother Robert F. Kerwin Jr.; nephew Robert F. Kerwin III; nieces Virginia L.K. McIntyre and Molly A. Farrington; grand-nephew Justin Farrington and grand-niece Alexandra Farrington. Marguerite was retired from Children's Hospital. She loved horses. In younger days, she enjoyed playing tennis and fishing. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, NY was held privately. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2021.