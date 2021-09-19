CRYAN - Marsha J.
September 17, 2021. Cherished daughter of the late James and late Dixie (nee Reese) Cryan; beloved sister of Karen (Donald) Barber, Laura (David) Chapman, Roger (Carol) Cryan, Russell (Patricia) Cryan, Janette (Gary) Hand, Josette (Donald) Bingman and Stephan (Cathy) Cryan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private burial services were held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to People, Inc., 1219 N. Forest Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221. Online condolences may be shared at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.