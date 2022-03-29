DUGUAY - Marshall D.

Age 54, of North Tonawanda, passed unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Son of the late Theodore J. and Elizabeth (nee Mudra) Duguay. Loving father of Kalyn Duguay. Brother of Michael A. Duguay, Mark G. (Andrea) Duguay, Matthew T. (Laura) Duguay, Mitchell L. Duguay. Uncle of Bernadette, Daniel, Zachary, Matthew, and Sophie. Furfather of Bo and Mardi. Marshall was co-owner of M&R Lawn Maintenance. He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Bills, music, concerts and boating on the Niagara River. He was the Dance King. His favorite song was "I Shall Be Released" by the Band. When Marshall walked into the room, you knew it. His personality was electric, and he had a love for life. He will be missed and remembered by many. Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, WNY Chapter. Friends received by the family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 2-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A time of remembering will be held at 7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.