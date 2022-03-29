DUGUAY - Marshall D. Age 54, of North Tonawanda, passed unexpectedly on March 24, 2022. Son of the late Theodore J. and Elizabeth (nee Mudra) Duguay. Loving father of Kalyn Duguay. Brother of Michael A. Duguay, Mark G. (Andrea) Duguay, Matthew T. (Laura) Duguay, Mitchell L. Duguay. Uncle of Bernadette, Daniel, Zachary, Matthew, and Sophie. Furfather of Bo and Mardi. Marshall was co-owner of M&R Lawn Maintenance. He was an avid sports fan. He loved the Bills, music, concerts and boating on the Niagara River. He was the Dance King. His favorite song was "I Shall Be Released" by the Band. When Marshall walked into the room, you knew it. His personality was electric, and he had a love for life. He will be missed and remembered by many. Memorials may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, WNY Chapter. Friends received by the family on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 2-8 PM at the BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda. A time of remembering will be held at 7 PM.
Marshall was such a great guy. There are so many great memories, and every time I ran into while I was home visiting, we would reminisce about all the fun stories growing up. He will be missed, and always remembered. Peace, love, and many blessings to his family.
Brian Brick
Friend
March 28, 2022
Edward Duguay Family
March 28, 2022
Marshall was a very special person. May he live forever in our hearts. Right now, I'm sure he is dancing with the angels.
Jocelyne duguay
Family
March 28, 2022
May the Lord hold your family close during this very sad time.
Mrs. Carr/Fiala
Friend
March 28, 2022
You´ll be truly missed. Deepest sympathies to friends and family
Tracy Dehn
Friend
March 28, 2022
So very sorry to hear of Marshall's passing. Sending love and light to all that loved him.
Michelene Insalaco
March 28, 2022
My deepest sympathies to all of Marshall´s family and friends. Our hearts are very heavy.