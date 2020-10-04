Menu
Marshall G. MALLORY
MALLORY - Marshall G.
Age 70, of the Town of Wheatfield, went to be with his Lord October 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of Jeanne Koetzle; brother of Brenda Mallory of Florida, Ann Mallory of Nebraska, Jean Dittmann of Virginia and Chester Mallory of Nevada; also survived by several nieces and nephews; loving son-in-law of Patricia Holtz. Friends may call at FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from Warrens Corners UMC, 5293 Stone Rd., Lockport, NY 14094. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Warrens Corners Church. Online guest register available at www.FrettholdFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
