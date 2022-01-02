Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marshall Lee SMITH
SMITH - Marshall Lee
Age 74, of Bradenton, FL, and formerly of Buffalo, NY, and Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 24, 2021. A beloved husband to the late Paula (Lincoln) Smith and son of the late Dr. Henry Lee Smith, Jr. and Virginia (von Wodtke) Smith. He is survived by sisters Heather (Smith) Kleiner and her husband, Dr. Scott Kleiner and Rev. Letitia Lee Smith and her husband Rev. Bradley Laycock and brother, Randolph Lee Smith and his wife, Olivia (Wood) Smith. He leaves behind his nieces Catherine Kleiner and Polly (Smith) Lenihan and nephew Benjamin R. Smith. A graduate of the Nichols School and Syracuse University, he also served in the U.S. Army. A private service will be held at a later date at Calvary Episcopal Church, Williamsville, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.