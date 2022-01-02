SMITH - Marshall Lee

Age 74, of Bradenton, FL, and formerly of Buffalo, NY, and Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 24, 2021. A beloved husband to the late Paula (Lincoln) Smith and son of the late Dr. Henry Lee Smith, Jr. and Virginia (von Wodtke) Smith. He is survived by sisters Heather (Smith) Kleiner and her husband, Dr. Scott Kleiner and Rev. Letitia Lee Smith and her husband Rev. Bradley Laycock and brother, Randolph Lee Smith and his wife, Olivia (Wood) Smith. He leaves behind his nieces Catherine Kleiner and Polly (Smith) Lenihan and nephew Benjamin R. Smith. A graduate of the Nichols School and Syracuse University, he also served in the U.S. Army. A private service will be held at a later date at Calvary Episcopal Church, Williamsville, NY. Flowers are gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.