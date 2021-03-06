Menu
Martha M. "Martha Strange" ALVIRA
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
ALVIRA - Martha M. "Martha Strange" (nee Malayny)
March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael "Skip" Strange; devoted mother of Dr. Christina (Justin) Kulesz, Andrew (Alicia) Alvira, Rebecca Alvira, and Jessica Alvira; loving grandmother of Luka and Alexandria; dearest sister of Theresa Gollwitzer, Cathy Connelly, Anne Marie Borrello and Elizabeth Malayny; also survived aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday 2-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity - St. Ambrose Worship Site (65 Ridgewood Rd.) Monday at 11:30 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Alvira's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
To the family of Martha We are so sorry for your loss! You are all in our thoughts and prayers Love, Donny & Dawn
Don & Dawn Sperrazza
March 8, 2021
Andrew and Family My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your Mom. Thoughts and prayers are with you all .
Angela Kilcoyne ( Kaitlyns gram)
March 8, 2021
Martha you were an awesome person with a heart of gold , my condolences to all who morn her passing , you were truly a person .
Darren D
March 8, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that I am sending my deepest condolences to the family of Martha. I am a former classmate of Martha. She was always kind to me and had such a beautiful smile. May she Rest In Peace.
Friend
March 6, 2021
Growing with Cathy I was lucky enough to always be friendly with Martha. She will always be in my heart as we always paired together for dancing. She was always smiling and friendly. She was an Angel here and now has her wings! God bless her family in this very tough time.
Erica Kulik
March 6, 2021
Our hearts our Broken. I know what it it means to lose a sister. Breath... so sorry... for the entire family. Please let her children and all that loved her know she will never be forgotten and be loved forever. Her pain in gone. Wish we could be there.
Cousin Kathy and Tim Meyer
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss wish we could be there our prayers are with you love aunt Mary Ann and uncle Dave
Mary ann Juszkiewicz
Family
March 6, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to all of Martha’s family, may the Lord heal your broken hearts with the memories of her wonderful life.
Josephine Cunningham
Family
March 6, 2021
Christina, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. My condolences to you and your family.
Frank Castiglia
March 6, 2021
Beautiful inside and out!! I’ll miss your beautiful soul
Susie Liberatore
Family
March 5, 2021
Martha left such wonderful memories with all of us to remember her by. She lit up every place she entered. I will keep her with me through a lifetime of memories. I pray you all can get through the grief of losing her physically and keep her with you through these beautiful memories u all have. Love u always Martha aka myrtle. Way back in our young years. ❤❤❤
Bernadette Reilly
Friend
March 5, 2021
