ALVIRA - Martha M. "Martha Strange" (nee Malayny)
March 4, 2021. Beloved wife of Michael "Skip" Strange; devoted mother of Dr. Christina (Justin) Kulesz, Andrew (Alicia) Alvira, Rebecca Alvira, and Jessica Alvira; loving grandmother of Luka and Alexandria; dearest sister of Theresa Gollwitzer, Cathy Connelly, Anne Marie Borrello and Elizabeth Malayny; also survived aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Sunday 2-6 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity - St. Ambrose Worship Site (65 Ridgewood Rd.) Monday at 11:30 AM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all times during Mrs. Alvira's services. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your understanding. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 6, 2021.