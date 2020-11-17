Bratek - Martha
November 15, 2020; cherished daughter of the late Benedict and Genevieve Bratek: loving sister of Paul Bratek; dear aunt of Aaron, Justin, and Jacob Bratek; great-aunt of Genevieve, Clare, and Sophia; also survived by numerous cousins. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Wednesday from 1-4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at St. Bernard's Church at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.