Martha BRATEK
November 15, 2020; cherished daughter of the late Benedict and Genevieve Bratek: loving sister of Paul Bratek; dear aunt of Aaron, Justin, and Jacob Bratek; great-aunt of Genevieve, Clare, and Sophia; also survived by numerous cousins. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden), Wednesday from 1-4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at St. Bernard's Church at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
