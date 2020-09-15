Crumlish - Martha J.
(nee Murray)
September 13, 2020, at age 95, of East Amherst, NY. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Dearest mother of Richard Jr. (Deborah), Arthur "Bud" (Anne) and William (Caroline) Crumlish. Cherished grandmother of Kristen (Mario) Avina, Brendan Crumlish, Kelley (Paul) Collins, Brighid Crumlish, Tara Crumlish, Kathleen (Stanley) Stevenson, Jordan (Montana) Crumlish, Julia Crumlish, and 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Norma Golden. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience should you experience delays. Face coverings are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.