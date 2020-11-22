MITSCHER - Martha J. "Marty" (nee Lytle)
Of Boston, NY, November 19,2020, age 80. Loving daughter of the late Clayton and Mary (nee McIntire) Lytle; beloved wife of the late Donald P. Mitscher; devoted mother of Leanne E. (David) Staufenberger and Lynette B. Mitscher; dear sister of the late James Lytle. Marty worked as the church secretary at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church for a number of years. She was a member of the Churchill Memorial United Methodist Church in Boston, longtime member of the Women's Friendship Club. Marty enjoyed cross-stitching, was an accomplished bowler in her younger years and loved to host the Bridge Club at her house. Services will be private. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. Please share online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.