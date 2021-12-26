JOHNSON - Martha Sue
(nee Richards)
Beloved matriarch of the Johnson family, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 at her daughter's home in Amherst, New York. Born January 18, 1923 in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of William and Ella Richards. Sue graduated from South High School in 1940 and studied journalism at The Ohio State University. A longtime resident of Newark, Ohio, during her career she worked for the Newark Advocate, the office of Congressman John Ashbrook, the office of Congressman Clarence Miller, Jr., and the Licking County Board of Elections. A woman of great faith, she was a member and Warden of Trinity Episcopal Church. Sue was a voracious reader and never shied away from a good debate. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Paul Allen, William, and Hugh; and her son, Michael. She is also predeceased by her former husband, Ralph Johnson, and her best friend, Esta Swain. She is survived by her daughter, Candace Johnson (Dennis Dalton); her granddaughter, Courtney Denning-Johnson Lynch; and her grandsons, Stephen Dalton (Miranda) and Matthew Dalton (Nicole Doktor). She is also survived by her great-grandson, Michael Lynch; daughter-in-law, Joanne Johnson; her nephew, Tom (Marybeth) Richards; grandniece, Amy Richards; and many special friends. An Episcopal funeral is planned in Buffalo, New York in January. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Sue's honor be made to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center (www.RoswellPark.org
). Arrangements are being handled by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Williamsville, New York. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.