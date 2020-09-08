Menu
Martha L. KJELDGAARD
KJELDGAARD - Martha L.
(nee Lecksell)
September 5, 2020. Former wife of the late Lawrence M. Kjeldgaard; loving mother of Ronald (Ann Marie), Linda (John) Zilliox, Daniel R. and Lawrence A. Kjeldgaard; dearest grandmother of Kyle, Ronald Jr., Ben and Alexander; sister of Thomas (late Judy) Lecksell, Jane Geise, Richard Jr. (Donna) and James (Kathy) Lecksell. Friends may call Thursday, 3-7 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home. Face masks required. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.
