CAMPANA - Martha M. (nee Molnar)

September 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard T. Campana; mother of Thomas (Monica), Marie (Keith) Terryberry, Peter (Teresa), Joseph (Vickie), Richard (Meghan) and the late James Campana; grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of one; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9:30 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.





