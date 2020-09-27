Menu
Martha M. CAMPANA
CAMPANA - Martha M. (nee Molnar)
September 24, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard T. Campana; mother of Thomas (Monica), Marie (Keith) Terryberry, Peter (Teresa), Joseph (Vickie), Richard (Meghan) and the late James Campana; grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of nine; great-great-grandmother of one; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 9:30 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by MAYFIELD FUNERAL SERVICES, LLC.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
