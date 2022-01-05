PARNELL - Martha E.
(nee Sonnen)
Age 99 of North Tonawanda, January 1, 2022. Wife of the late Peter Parnell who died in 1988, mother of Richard C. Laskay and Kathleen A. Butler, grandmother of Aaron (Elizabeth) Stock, Veronica (Robert Jr.) Sedota and Richard J. Laskay, great-grandmother of Kennedy Sedota, daughter of the late Louis and Mary (nee Stang) Sonnen and sister of the late Louis, Ernest and Paul Sonnen. Martha had been employed as a Registered Nurse at Durez Plastics in North Tonawanda for more than 30 years. She loved to travel, loved gardening, cooking and making Christmas cookies. She also enjoyed working the New York Times crossword puzzles and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 7th from 11 AM until 12 Noon at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hours on Friday at 1:00 PM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda. Please assemble at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Martha may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Parish. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 5, 2022.