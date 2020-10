ROTH - Martha RoseAge 72, of Springville, NY, passed away on October 21, 2020. Sister of Carol Shepard, Doris Grice, Alice Klever, Elsie (Richard) Lomison, Nelson Roth and the late Ruby Crawford; sister-in-law of Michael Crawford; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 AM, at Maplewood Cemetery in Springville. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com