Martha Rose ROTH
ROTH - Martha Rose
Age 72, of Springville, NY, passed away on October 21, 2020. Sister of Carol Shepard, Doris Grice, Alice Klever, Elsie (Richard) Lomison, Nelson Roth and the late Ruby Crawford; sister-in-law of Michael Crawford; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 AM, at Maplewood Cemetery in Springville. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Online condolences at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
