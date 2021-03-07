Menu
Sister Martha Joseph SSJ
SISTER MARTHA JOSEPH, SSJ (Formerly Sister Regina Marie)
March 3, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Diab and Attaf Attea Joseph; dear sister of the late Sadie Ann, George, Elias, Sister Thecla, SSJ, Genevieve, Mary, Msgr. Joseph, Thomas, Rev. Peter Joseph; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and Sisters in religious community. Friends may call Monday, 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Calling hours
4:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. John Maron Church
2040 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Maron Church
2040 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY
Dear Nieces and Nephews of Sr. Martha Joseph, SSJ I was a student at OLL Catholic school in Falconer when Sr. Martha was principal and she has been a friend of the Ricotta family since 1964. She prayed for all of us all those years and while volunteering at WCA in May 1998 (years after I moved away) my Grandparents (Rose & Tom) and my Uncle Phil were in a car accident and brought to that hospital. No priest in sight she administered last rites to my Nanu and stayed with the only survivor my Aunt Ange while the family attended her husband and in laws' funerals. Sister was there for us in ways no one could ever be and God provided this angel on Earth when we needed her most. I have written and visited her throughout the years before and after she retired. I have been to Cedars of Lebanon in Steamburg several times and to the retirement home as well. I am sorry I missed her passing until now and yet I know where she is and that she will always be with us here even in Heaven. I am sorry for your loss and God bless each and everyone of you. Love and prayers always, Diane
Diane Ricotta and family
August 19, 2021
My deepest sympathy, I (we) Loved Sister Martha, what a inspiration she was. She will always be in my thoughts and prayers.
Judith Hanna
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of this saintly sister's passing. Shows a wonderful and holy person. and very real. I was blessed to have known her and many of the Joseph family! Well done good and faithful servant. May she Rest In Peace
Mary Ederer Whelan
March 9, 2021
