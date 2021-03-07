Dear Nieces and Nephews of Sr. Martha Joseph, SSJ I was a student at OLL Catholic school in Falconer when Sr. Martha was principal and she has been a friend of the Ricotta family since 1964. She prayed for all of us all those years and while volunteering at WCA in May 1998 (years after I moved away) my Grandparents (Rose & Tom) and my Uncle Phil were in a car accident and brought to that hospital. No priest in sight she administered last rites to my Nanu and stayed with the only survivor my Aunt Ange while the family attended her husband and in laws' funerals. Sister was there for us in ways no one could ever be and God provided this angel on Earth when we needed her most. I have written and visited her throughout the years before and after she retired. I have been to Cedars of Lebanon in Steamburg several times and to the retirement home as well. I am sorry I missed her passing until now and yet I know where she is and that she will always be with us here even in Heaven. I am sorry for your loss and God bless each and everyone of you. Love and prayers always, Diane

Diane Ricotta and family August 19, 2021