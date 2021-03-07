SISTER MARTHA JOSEPH, SSJ (Formerly Sister Regina Marie)
March 3, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Diab and Attaf Attea Joseph; dear sister of the late Sadie Ann, George, Elias, Sister Thecla, SSJ, Genevieve, Mary, Msgr. Joseph, Thomas, Rev. Peter Joseph; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and Sisters in religious community. Friends may call Monday, 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM at St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.