STACHOWIAK - Martha
(nee Malicki)
Age 94, March 24, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Edwin. Devoted mother of the William and the late Gerald. Adored mother-in-law of Theresa and Katie Stachowiak. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and aunt to several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar Street. Martha's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. John XXlll Church. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Online guest book at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.