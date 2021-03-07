TERPAK - Martha C. (nee Banaszek) Of Hamburg, New York, February 26, 2021, beloved wife of the late Joseph Terpak; dearest mother of Robert (Carole) and John; loving grandmother of Nicole (Dean Bogner), Sara, Julie and Emily; daughter of the late Stanley and Antoinette (nee Bocianski) Banaszek; sister of the late Mary (Dr. John) Sitko, Natalie (James) McKettick, Helen (Dr. Robert) Dillon; Evelyn (Vincent) McNichol; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Tuesday, March 9, at 10 AM. Chapel Service at 11 AM.
God Bless Mrs. Terpak. She was the best. Kind, professional, and demanding in a way that helped us grow as nurses. She supported us when we needed it, and made sure we supported the nurses around us. I am sorry for your loss. Everyone at OLV loved working with Martha
Debbie Smith
March 10, 2021
We have so many fond memories of Martha. Through the years she has been part of our family holidays, birthdays, pierogi making and so many more special days. She will be truly missed by a lot of our family. Her many stories and memories will forever be in our heart. We were blessed to be part of her life. Jennifer and Michael Smail
Jennifer Smail
Friend
March 9, 2021
A family loss is never easy to cope with, therefore, my prayers are for you all at this time.
Patricia jubinski fry & family
March 8, 2021
She was one of the most beloved Supervisors at Our Lady of Victory Hospital. She stands out in my memory as one of the most kind, caring person I have been honored to know. In my thoughts and prayers
Charlotte Paszek
March 7, 2021
Mrs Terpak was the 3-11 supervisor when I worked at OLV. As a newly graduated nurse she was what I aspired to be. She was so professional and genuinely cared for the nursing staff. May she Rest In Peace. God bless her.
Karen Schoenhals
March 7, 2021
Not only did the both of you lose a cherished member of your family but the extended Russell family did too. We all loved spending time with Martha she will be sadly missed. Thanks for sharing her with us.
Al & Kathy Schofer
March 7, 2021
John, my deepest condolences for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jack Kaczmarski
March 7, 2021
Joe Terpak was my first "boss" at Fedders. I have so many rich memories of him and of the kindness of Martha. I then got to know her even better, and admire her tremendously when I moved to OLV Hospital where she was in nursing leadership. She has been on my mind lately. An amazing woman and I was sorry to see this notice. Peace to you all.
Kathleen Guest (Shadrack)
March 7, 2021
I loved Mrs Terpak, she was the best supervisor we ever had at OLV. Mayshe rest in eternal peace