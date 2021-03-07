Joe Terpak was my first "boss" at Fedders. I have so many rich memories of him and of the kindness of Martha. I then got to know her even better, and admire her tremendously when I moved to OLV Hospital where she was in nursing leadership. She has been on my mind lately. An amazing woman and I was sorry to see this notice. Peace to you all.

Kathleen Guest (Shadrack) March 7, 2021