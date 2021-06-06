CROCE - Martin A. June 4, 2021, age 81, of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of the late Anna Tkalich; dearest father of Martin Jr., Eric (Robin) Croce, Connie (Richard) Hendricks and the late Blair Croce; dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren; son of the late Carl and Constance (nee Leggio) Croce; brother of Linda (Thomas) Zeeb and the late Louis (Lori) Croce; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
Eric and family I am so sorry for your loss. Marty was someone I don't think I'll ever forget. You always knew when he was in a room. I'm glad that I had the opportunity to know him and work for him years ago. Sending you all prayers.
Becky Beisiegel
June 7, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.