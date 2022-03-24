Menu
Martin G. CROUSE
Of Brant, NY, entered into rest March 21, 2022 at age 54. Loving father of Tyler (Kimberly Rosa) Crouse, Taren Crouse, Sarabeth (Cort) Morton and Martin Helda; son of the late Arthur Crouse and Henrietta Rice Crouse; brother of Arthur III (Marybeth) Crouse, Brian Crouse, Elleretta Carroll and Henrietta Hamm; grandfather of Carter, Samuel and Kinsley; former husband of Kelly Metzger. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1-4 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will follow at 4 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.
