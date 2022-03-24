CROUSE - Martin G.

Of Brant, NY, entered into rest March 21, 2022 at age 54. Loving father of Tyler (Kimberly Rosa) Crouse, Taren Crouse, Sarabeth (Cort) Morton and Martin Helda; son of the late Arthur Crouse and Henrietta Rice Crouse; brother of Arthur III (Marybeth) Crouse, Brian Crouse, Elleretta Carroll and Henrietta Hamm; grandfather of Carter, Samuel and Kinsley; former husband of Kelly Metzger. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 1-4 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will follow at 4 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.