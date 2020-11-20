McHALE - Martin D.

November 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Alice (nee O'Leary) McHale; loving father of Mary Colleen (Robert) Gannon, Kathryn (Michael) Paluch, Timothy M. and Patrick (Cherice) McHale; dear "Bumpa" of Jack, Matthew, Will, Caroline, Elisabeth, Emmerson and Carter; brother of the late James W. McHale; also survived by nieces and a nephew. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Victory Basilica for the immediate family only. Martin was a member of the Father Baker Knights of Columbus, #2243 and the Seniors Cazenovia Golf League. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, West Seneca, NY, (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.