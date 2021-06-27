Carole and family, Our prayers and best wishes are with you. God Marty was cool, the Martyisms when we most needed them. Marty fits right in the middle of a lot of our stories, right where friends should. I remember the first time he told me he was going down to the soup Kitchen, it made me think. Now anytime I volunteer for anything I think of him. Thanks Marty .... Thanks Carole, God Bless.

Thomas J Markovich Friend June 30, 2021