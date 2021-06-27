Menu
Martin W. FISH Sr.
FISH - Martin W., Sr.
June 25, 2021. Devoted husband of Carole A. (Messer); dearest father of Martin (Judy Albino), Susan (Charles) Beinhauer, Laura (Geoff) Harding, William, Michael (Cassandra), Gregory (Nikole), Katherine (Don Showler), Patrick (Laura Bulkley) and Andrew; grandfather of 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Jo Ann Kindestin and the late Mary Ellen (Tom) Anthony; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marty proudly served his country in the Korean War. He retired from Praxair in 1988. His many talents ranged from oil painting and sculpting to great enthusiasm in sports, as a participant and a fan. He delighted in sharing his love of life with his wife of 63 years, Carole, and his family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY. Donations to the American Cancer Society.


Carole and family, Our prayers and best wishes are with you. God Marty was cool, the Martyisms when we most needed them. Marty fits right in the middle of a lot of our stories, right where friends should. I remember the first time he told me he was going down to the soup Kitchen, it made me think. Now anytime I volunteer for anything I think of him. Thanks Marty .... Thanks Carole, God Bless.
Thomas J Markovich
Friend
June 30, 2021
My sincerest condolences
Yvonne Thomas
Friend
June 27, 2021
