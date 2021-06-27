FISH - Martin W., Sr.
June 25, 2021. Devoted husband of Carole A. (Messer); dearest father of Martin (Judy Albino), Susan (Charles) Beinhauer, Laura (Geoff) Harding, William, Michael (Cassandra), Gregory (Nikole), Katherine (Don Showler), Patrick (Laura Bulkley) and Andrew; grandfather of 20 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother of Jo Ann Kindestin and the late Mary Ellen (Tom) Anthony; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marty proudly served his country in the Korean War. He retired from Praxair in 1988. His many talents ranged from oil painting and sculpting to great enthusiasm in sports, as a participant and a fan. He delighted in sharing his love of life with his wife of 63 years, Carole, and his family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY. Donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.