November 1, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Mary E. Bobak; father of Melanie (Josh) McCallen, Robin (John Henry) Crosby, Sean (Mary) Bobak, Kelly (Theodore) Smith, Christian (Christyn), Brian (Julia), Maura, Michael (Grace), John-Paul and Mary Clare Bobak; grandfather of Maggie, Connor, Maria, Monica, Charlie, Colman, Molly, Martha, Miriam and Coyle McCallen, Magdalene, Robin Miriam, John Henry Jr. and Peter Crosby, Sean Jr., Paul, George, Samuel and Patrick Bobak, Francis and Lucy Smith, Kolbe, Joan and Brigid Bobak; son of Mary K. Zaccarella and the late Andrew E. Bobak; brother of Rita, Daniel, Lauretta, Patricia, Edward, Jerome, Katie and Theresa. Visitation will be held Friday, 4-8 PM, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend! We are grateful our church is large enough to accommodate and follow safety standards for all to celebrate with us. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franciscan University of Steubenville. Please visit www.giving.franciscan.edu
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.