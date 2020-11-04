Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Martin G. BOBAK
BOBAK - Martin G.
November 1, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of Mary E. Bobak; father of Melanie (Josh) McCallen, Robin (John Henry) Crosby, Sean (Mary) Bobak, Kelly (Theodore) Smith, Christian (Christyn), Brian (Julia), Maura, Michael (Grace), John-Paul and Mary Clare Bobak; grandfather of Maggie, Connor, Maria, Monica, Charlie, Colman, Molly, Martha, Miriam and Coyle McCallen, Magdalene, Robin Miriam, John Henry Jr. and Peter Crosby, Sean Jr., Paul, George, Samuel and Patrick Bobak, Francis and Lucy Smith, Kolbe, Joan and Brigid Bobak; son of Mary K. Zaccarella and the late Andrew E. Bobak; brother of Rita, Daniel, Lauretta, Patricia, Edward, Jerome, Katie and Theresa. Visitation will be held Friday, 4-8 PM, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend! We are grateful our church is large enough to accommodate and follow safety standards for all to celebrate with us. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franciscan University of Steubenville. Please visit www.giving.franciscan.edu. Please share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.