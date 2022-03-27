Kuntz - Martin Arnold Francis
March 25, 2022, suddenly at age 66. Beloved husband of Nancy Ann Kuntz; devoted father of Mary Katherine, Erin Kristine, and Jaimie Frances, Esq.; loving brother of Joan Marie Martin, Carol Virginia McLaughlin, Mary Elizabeth Schultz, Donald Edmund Kuntz, Kathryn Jean Levulis, and the late Frances Martin Kuntz; also survived by beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. The family will be present to Celebrate Martin's Life on Tuesday, March 29th, from 4-7 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052, (716) 652-5549. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame at https://www.bmhof.org/donate.html
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.