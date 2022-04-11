Menu
Martin L. NELSON
NELSON - Martin L.
April 9, 2022 age 90, beloved husband of 66 years to JoAnne (nee Rumberger) Nelson; devoted father of Kevin (Kim) Nelson, Amy (Kevin) Zook and Ellen (Timothy) Herget; loving grandfather of Elizabeth (Andrew) Krause, Brittany (Paul) Demmy, Anna (James) Gale, Hailey (Logan) Fehrenbach, Rebekah (Jeremy Reck) Zook, Molly (Jordan Karson) Nelson, John (Laura O'Malley) Zook, Sarah (Samuel) Zimmerman and Claire Herget; cherished great-grandfather of Louisa and Isaac; predeceased by eight siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Martin served in the Army during the Korean War and was Boy Scout Leader of Troop 644 for many years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd). Funeral Services will be held Thursday, 10:30 AM at Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga. Private interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maryvale Drive Presbyterian Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.
