ROTHSCHILD - MartinOctober 23, 2020, beloved husband of the late Anita Rothschild; loving father of Brian (Laurie Silbiger) Rothschild, Paul (Susan) Rothschild, Judith (Alan) Rosen, Philip (Pamela Demer) Rothschild and Andrea (Steven) Shelton; brother of Ilse Hecksher and the late Walter Rothschild and Liesel Rosenbluth; also survived by 13 grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com