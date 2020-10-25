ROTHSCHILD - Martin
October 23, 2020, beloved husband of the late Anita Rothschild; loving father of Brian (Laurie Silbiger) Rothschild, Paul (Susan) Rothschild, Judith (Alan) Rosen, Philip (Pamela Demer) Rothschild and Andrea (Steven) Shelton; brother of Ilse Hecksher and the late Walter Rothschild and Liesel Rosenbluth; also survived by 13 grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.