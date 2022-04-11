THIELL - Martin Victor
Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 9, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Diane B. (nee Stoberl) Thiell; devoted father of Sheila (late Ronald) Sweeney and Lisa (Edwin) Lehsten; cherished grandfather of Jason and Hannah; loving companion of Joy Turner; dear son of the late Martin and Dorothy Thiell; fond brother of Patricia (late David) Brodnicki and Linda (Michael) Cuddihy; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock in St. David's Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca (please assemble at church). Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Victor was a life-member of both the Newton Abbott and the Vigilant fire companies. He was also an avid gardener, and was a member of many community groups. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.