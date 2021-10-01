TURKIEWICZ - Martin J. September 5, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Rita T. (Kaminski) Turkiewicz; dear father of Martin, Jr. Turkiewicz, Nancy (Brian) Tomaszewski, Diane (Kenneth) Cline and the late Gary Turkiewicz; dearest grandfather of Erin (Patrick) Masterson, Brandon (Megan) Cline, Megan Tomaszewski, Kristen (LCDR. Daniel) Walker; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of the late George Turkiewicz and Ruth Walkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 9th, at 9:30 AM at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Masks are requested by the family. Donations may be made to the Visually Impaired Advancement, 1170 Main St., Buffalo 14209.
We Will miss but always remember My kind . pleasant and inspiring Uncle. Every encounter and conversation was flowing with welcoming warmth that always left you with happiness and confidence. We are remise that the geography will circumvent our attendance on Saturday. Be very assured his memory will be elevated on that day for us to continue to be inspired and and celebrate his lasting contributions as a steward of our being. Wishes of Love and H
appiness in his honor. Paul & Lynette Lipinoga
Paul Lipinoga
Family
October 8, 2021
Erin, Megan and family, so sorry for your loss.May all your memories give you peace and comfort.
Barbara Marukic
October 2, 2021
Have so many great memories of my uncle and confirmation sponsor that I wouldn't know where to start. Will never forget the impact he had on my life with so much wisdom, kindness and optimism! I will miss walking and talking playing golf with him and also talking with him on the phone! He is already!
George M. Walkowski
October 1, 2021
I have wonderful memories of both your Mom and Dad who were dear friends of my parents; Ray and Helen Siejak. Please accept my deepest sympathies on your Dad´s passing. May they all be celebrating in heaven. God bless!
Sharon Siejak Voigt
Friend
October 1, 2021
Nancy and Marty, I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our prayers.