TURKIEWICZ - Martin J.

September 5, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Rita T. (Kaminski) Turkiewicz; dear father of Martin, Jr. Turkiewicz, Nancy (Brian) Tomaszewski, Diane (Kenneth) Cline and the late Gary Turkiewicz; dearest grandfather of Erin (Patrick) Masterson, Brandon (Megan) Cline, Megan Tomaszewski, Kristen (LCDR. Daniel) Walker; also survived by seven great-grandchildren; brother of the late George Turkiewicz and Ruth Walkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 9th, at 9:30 AM at Resurrection R.C. Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Masks are requested by the family. Donations may be made to the Visually Impaired Advancement, 1170 Main St., Buffalo 14209.







Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2021.