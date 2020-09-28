Menu
Martin W. COBURN
COBURN - Martin W.
Of Sloan, entered into rest September 25, 2020, beloved husband of Lisa Coburn; devoted father of Brittany (Adam Andrisani) Coburn and Collin (Gabriella Dicioccio) Coburn; cherished grandfather of Madison, Carter, Kaylee and Mason; loving son of the late Judith Coburn; dear brother of Richard (Nancy) Coburn and Linda (late Vinny) Dispenza; fond uncle of Richard Jr. and Dale Coburn; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
