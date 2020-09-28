COBURN - Martin W.
Of Sloan, entered into rest September 25, 2020, beloved husband of Lisa Coburn; devoted father of Brittany (Adam Andrisani) Coburn and Collin (Gabriella Dicioccio) Coburn; cherished grandfather of Madison, Carter, Kaylee and Mason; loving son of the late Judith Coburn; dear brother of Richard (Nancy) Coburn and Linda (late Vinny) Dispenza; fond uncle of Richard Jr. and Dale Coburn; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com