Martin A. "Pinky" WALESZCZAK
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
WALESZCZAK - Martin A.
"Pinky"
January 6, 2022, of South Buffalo, NY. Dearest son of Debra (Phillip) Scapillato and the late Daniel O'Brien; he will be sadly missed by his father Martin A. Waleszczak; brother of Daniel O'Brien, Bryana O'Brien, Noah O'Brien and Christina Waleszczak; dearest uncle of Jameson and Caden; beloved grandson of Nancy Stachowiak; he will be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, family and friends. Martin was known for his kind heart and quick wit. He was a giving person to all. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 3-8 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM at St. Teresa's Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, the family requests people perform a random act of kindness in Martin's memory. Masks will be required in the funeral home and at church. Please share condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
