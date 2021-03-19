Menu
SISTER MARTINA KEITZ
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
1124 Ontario Avenue
Niagara Falls, NY
SISTER MARTINA KEITZ, OSF (baptized Agnes Elizabeth "Betty")
Born March 20, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, passed March 17, 2021, the daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Follett) Keitz. Sister Martina entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Stella Niagara September 5, 1948 and was professed August 17, 1951. Sister Martina is survived by her sister-in-law Norma Cooperdock (the late Frank) Keitz, many nieces, nephews and cousins and her Sisters in the Stella Niagara Community. A Celebration of Sr. Martina's life will be held at a later date. Interment at Stella Niagara Cemetery. For guest registry, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2021.
