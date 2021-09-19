Menu
Marveen C. "Rene" PEASE
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
PEASE - Marveen C. "Rene" (nee Kegler)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Scott and Tonya (Doug) Bradford; dearest grandmother of Julia and Ryan Bradford; sister of John (Jane), Jim (Jean) and the late Cheri (Greg) Skubisz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM where services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please share memories and condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Sep
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Dear Pease Family Sincere condolences and sympathy on the passing of Marveen. She was a very sweet woman who I worked with many moons ago. RIP Marveen
Debbie Wozniak (ENIA)
September 28, 2021
Mr Pease ,Tonya and family . We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Marveen . Our thoughts and prayers are with you .

Love ,
The Cibella family
Carol and Carmen Cibella
Neighbor
September 25, 2021
George and family. I was blessed to have met Marveen a few years back. What a beautiful special lady. The love george and you had was so beautiful. George, you are in my prayers .
KAREN E BUTTERSON
September 21, 2021
So sorry to learn of your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers! We always will remember her warm smile and greetings.
Gary, Barbara, Gary II Carlson
Friend
September 21, 2021
To George ,Scott , Tanya, and to your entire family we share your loss .We were totally shocked when we received the devastating news. She was so easy to love . I'm at a loss for any additional words to express our sorrow , other than we wish we could be with you all , during this very difficult time ,
love Rico ,Linda
Rico Massanti
Family
September 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Jason and Tracy Macken
Friend
September 20, 2021
George, My condolences to you and your family. Alan Kaufman
alan Kaufman
September 20, 2021
I'm was glad to have reconnected with Marveen these last couple of years. George I am so sorry for you and your family for her lost. May she rest in peace
Linda Jasen
Friend
September 20, 2021
George Gail and I are so saddened by You and Your Family's loss. Her smile will be missed by all that knew Marveen. If there is anything we can do just give us a call.
Dick Montgomery
September 20, 2021
Even though I haven't seen Marveen for many years I have fond memories of a girl who was always smiling. Rest in Peace
Judy (Haen) Whiteford
Classmate
September 20, 2021
George and family, you are in our thoughts and prayers...
Anne & Bruce Pepi
September 20, 2021
George, Tonya, Scott and family. Very sorry for your loss. Let the memories of her be your guiding light through the difficult days. Prayers for all of you.
Jay and Kim Thiel
Kim Thiel
September 20, 2021
Sending my condolences to you George and your family. We always had such fun times back in the day at the race track (MotorCity/NYIRP/Empire). She was truly such a sweet women with a beautiful smile. Memories are the legacy of love. Hold them tight in your heart. Hugs. Love, Tricia White
Tricia White
Friend
September 19, 2021
So sorry to hear about your loss. Deepest sympathy to you and your family.

Jim and Andrea Illuzzi
James Illuzzi
Friend
September 19, 2021
George, Scott and Tonya, we're so saddened by your/ our lose. Marveen is a bright light, still to shine and light our ways!! Your family instantly excepted all as family. And treat us like family, always. We will miss her, but fondly remember her for ever.
Ken and Jo Hodge
Family
September 19, 2021
I remember her as a little girl....so cute and cheerful. We were cousins.
Marge Hughes Amey
Family
September 19, 2021
To George, Scott, Tonya & family. All our love & thoughts to you at this sad time. Marveen was a special lady.
Louise, Doug Carlson & family
September 19, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you George, Scott and Tonya. Marveen was a very special lady and will always be remembered with a smile. Our hearts are sad.
Paul,Liori, Megan,Brandon Cochi
September 18, 2021
To George, Tanya, Scott and extended family, we are so saddened by your loss. You have our deepest sympathies and love. Marveen was a bright light, sweet and kind and will be missed. Our love and prayers are with you now and in the days ahead.
Love, Don and Lynn Merrill
Lynn Merrill
Family
September 18, 2021
To the Pease Family, please accept our sincere condolences for the loss of your wife and mom. She will be sadly missed.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Friend
September 17, 2021
