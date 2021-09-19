PEASE - Marveen C. "Rene" (nee Kegler)
Of Lancaster, NY, September 17, 2021. Beloved wife of George; loving mother of Scott and Tonya (Doug) Bradford; dearest grandmother of Julia and Ryan Bradford; sister of John (Jane), Jim (Jean) and the late Cheri (Greg) Skubisz; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Monday from 3-7 PM where services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Please share memories and condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.