Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin M. COHAN
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
COHAN - Marvin M.
December 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Joy (Edie) Cohan; loving father of David (Lisa), Steven (Naomi) and Robert (Adrienne) Cohan; brother of Bahry Cohan; devoted grandfather of Alexandra, Dana, Matthew, Elizabeth, Maisie and Meredith. A Funeral Service will be held TODAY, 1 PM, at Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209. Masks will be required. To view live-stream, visit tbz.org. In lieu, of flowers, memorials may be made the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Temple Beth Zion
805 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
You embraced us from the first day we met in 1979. We've felt like family ever since. Our hearts are heavy with grief for your loss. Marvin was our dear, treasured friend and will be deeply missed. Thank you for all the precious memories. We love you.
Cookie Strzelec & "JK" Kim
Friend
January 5, 2022
Deepest condolences from the Connock family.
Craig Connock
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results