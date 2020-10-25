FEUERSTEIN - Marvin

Emanuel D.D.S.

On October 19, 2020 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of the late Terry Feuerstein; loving companion of Ida Shapiro; father of Steven (Karen), Jeffrey (Eva), Michael (Erin) and Robert (Karen); brother of the late Aaron and Sam Feuerstein; grandfather of Dr. Joshua (Eri Togami) and Tara Feuerstein, Jessica and Jennifer, Sorala, Estee, Leah, Shayna, and Aleeza, Eli and Tessa. Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Hospice Foundation of Buffalo. Arrangements are under direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.







