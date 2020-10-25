FRITZ - Marvin J.
Age 87, of North Tonawanda, Thursday (October 22, 2020) in Northgate Healthcare Facility. Mr. Fritz was born in North Tonawanda on December 2, 1932, to Stewart W. and Lucille M. (Gutowski) Fritz. Marvin was a United States Army Veteran, retired from General Motors, member of First United Methodist Church, and in his spare time he volunteered at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. Marvin was predeceased by his brother Stewart Fritz. Marvin is survived by his wife JoAnn Ida (Duffee) Fritz; father of Mary Beth (Barry) Brittain, Christopher (Laurie) Fritz; brother-in-law of Elsie Fritz; grandfather of Jeffrey (Janell), and Jared (Keri) Brittain, Daniel (Erin) Fritz, Kaitlin (James) Urban, Joshua (Justine) Fritz, and Ryan (Elise Bors) Fritz; great-grandfather of Emerson, Tucker, Leia, Virginia, Lillian, and Juliette; also surviving are nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum, https://www.carrouselmuseum.org/#/
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.