TWICHELL - Marvin K., Sr.
On Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. Marvin K. Twichell Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Devoted father of Marvin Jr., Roxann (Rick) Swanick, Todd (Patrick) Twichell-Moses; proud grandfather of Jason Sr. (Nancy) Twichell, Kelly Ann; brother of the late Archie W. Twichell, also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private internment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Marvin took pride in his many years of service to the United States Navy and always said he would do it all over again if he could. He served on both the USS Iowa and USS Roanoke. Marvin loved life and if you met him just once, he was someone you would never forget. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Battleship USS Iowa Museum.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.