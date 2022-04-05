Menu
Marvin A. LUTHER
LUTHER - Marvin A.
Age 73, of Collins, NY, April 3, 2022. Father of Lori (Ben Wright) Parsell and Ronald (Elizabeth) Luther; former husband of Peggy (Plumb); grandfather of Courtney, Kimberly, TJ and the late Brittany and Kaitlyn Parsell; great-grandfather of Aidyn, Brady and Chase; brother of James (Janet) Luther and the late Judy Hejza; nieces and nephews also survive. Friends may call Wednesday from 4-8 PM from the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda, where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11 AM. Interment Collins Center Cemetery. If desired, memorials to the Collins VFD, P.O. Box 361, Collins, NY 14034 or to Trinity UCC, 30 Erie Ave., Gowanda, NY 14070.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St, Gowanda, NY
Apr
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St, Gowanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Schindler Funeral Home
