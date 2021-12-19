McCLOSKEY - Marvin L.

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Sarah (Etters) McCloskey. Dear father of Candace (Earl) Farrell, Dennis (Margaret), William (Sandra), Raymond and Mark (Sue) McCloskey. Son of the late William McCloskey and Ella Dorsey. Stepson of the late Raymond Dorsey. Brother of the late Merrill McCloskey. Also survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth McCloskey. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Interment Services in Schencks Cemetery, Howard, PA will be held privately. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.