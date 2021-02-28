MORRIS - Marvin "Marty"
Of North Tonawanda, NY, and formerly of Clarence, NY. Passed on February 22, 2021. Dear father of Nick (Jessica); dear son of the late Marvin and the late Davine Morris; brother of Mark, late Michael (Mary), Marshall (Rana), and Matthew (Rosso) Morris; companion of Mary Root; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephews. Marty was a Past Chief of the East Amherst Fire Department and a past member of the Clarence Center Fire Department. Marty was also a member of the WNY Soccer Referees Association. Private services will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be made to the East Amherst Fire Department, 9100 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY 14051. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.. Family guestbook available online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.