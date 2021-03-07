ROBINSON - Superintendent Marvin W.

Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away February 27, 2021, at age 93. He was the husband of the late Mother Bessie (nee Andrews) Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, a host of loving family, friends and COGIC family. The family will be present to receive friends from 3 PM - 5 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021, and again on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 AM, at the Evening Star COGIC, 1552 Fillmore Avenue, for a glorious Home Going Celebration. A mask should be worn at all times, social distancing is required and crowd restrictions are strongly suggested. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.