Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Superintendent Marvin W. ROBINSON
FUNERAL HOME
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
347 Peckham Street
Buffalo, NY
ROBINSON - Superintendent Marvin W.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, passed away February 27, 2021, at age 93. He was the husband of the late Mother Bessie (nee Andrews) Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, a host of loving family, friends and COGIC family. The family will be present to receive friends from 3 PM - 5 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021, and again on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11 AM, at the Evening Star COGIC, 1552 Fillmore Avenue, for a glorious Home Going Celebration. A mask should be worn at all times, social distancing is required and crowd restrictions are strongly suggested. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Evening Star Church Of God In Christ
1552 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Evening Star Church Of God In Christ
1552 Fillmore Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.