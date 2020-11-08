Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary A. ABBATE
ABBATE - Mary A.
(nee Scanlon)
April 20, 2020, age 71, beloved wife of the late Robert N. Abbate; dear mother of Andrea (David) Martinelli and Amanda (Timothy) Blest; loving grandmother of Austin, Eamonn and Connor. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13th from 5-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd), where a prayer service will follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends are invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.