ABBATE - Mary A.
(nee Scanlon)
April 20, 2020, age 71, beloved wife of the late Robert N. Abbate; dear mother of Andrea (David) Martinelli and Amanda (Timothy) Blest; loving grandmother of Austin, Eamonn and Connor. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13th from 5-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd), where a prayer service will follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends are invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.