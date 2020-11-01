Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary A. "Babe" McGUIRE
McGUIRE - Mary A. "Babe"
Of Lancaster, NY, October 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and the late Mary; sister of Richard (late Geraldine), late Roberta, late Nora (late Robert) Ernst, late Charles (late Irene) and the late John McGuire; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately with the family. Babe was a retiree of the US Air Force. Share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.